How I Met My Life Partner: Sourabh Raaj Jain reveals, 'An auto rickshaw played Cupid between me and my wife!'

Pic: Instagram/sourabhraaj.jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain is best known for playing mythological characters. The Delhi boy and Alwar girl Riddhima Jain were destined to meet in Mumbai and fall in love. The actor opens up exclusively to The Free Press Journal about their romantic story that began in an auto-rickshaw. Excerpts:

When did you first meet your better half?

We met in a dance class and later found out that we have a common friend.

Who played Cupid?

The auto rickshaw. Finding an auto rickshaw during the rains is a task, especially in the monsoons. Once after the class, it was raining... I was in an auto and I saw her waiting for one. I offered her a lift but she politely refused. On the second day when the same thing happened she agreed.

What was your initial reaction when you saw her?

Simplicity with humility was the first thing I noticed. The way she carried herself in the class was attractive. But it was only after regular interactions and meetings I started to have feelings for her.

What was the ice-breaker?

She spoke about our common friend who once used to be her roommate and soon we were talking.

After you came home did you keep thinking about her?

Yes, it felt nice and I was looking forward to seeing her again.

Who fixed the first date?

We went to see the film Kaminey and if I remember it right I made that plan.

Did you guys go Dutch?

Yes, not for the movie, but for lunch later. We ate at the food joint in the mall screening the film.

What did you take for her on your first date?

I took the tickets for the movie.

Who said I love you first?

I did.

How many times in a day would you speak with her?

I didn’t keep count.

For how many years did you guys date each other before getting hitched?

We dated for almost two years before we got married.

When did you realise that she is the one you want to spend the rest of your life with?

The realisation happened over a period of time. I proposed to her on the day her best friend got married,

How did you propose to her? Did she say yes instantly?

I drove to her best friend’s wedding just to see Ridhima in a saree which we had bought together for the occasion. I asked her to come out of the wedding venue. We sat in the car and I proposed to her. She said yes.

How has your relationship changed from being boyfriend-girlfriend and now husband and wife?

It’s the same. Even after so many years of marriage, the so-called burden of married life hasn’t fallen over my head.

Who is more possessive between the two?

We are both possessive in a healthy way.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

She is funnier and at times totally crazy.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

She is.

Who is short-tempered?

Neither of us is short-tempered.

Did you fight during courtship?

Fights or rather arguments are inevitable, that’s part of any healthy relationship. But if you respect your partner and keep your ego in the back seat with love as your driving force, everything falls in place.

Did you face any kind of opposition when you were ready to marry?

Just the regular parents’ concern. I was doing my MBA at that time. My mother laid a condition that I should complete it before considering marriage, which I did.