How I Met My Life Partner: Rajeshwari Sachdev On Varun Badola, 'What I Like About Him Is That He Stands Up To What He Says'

Rajeshwari Sachdev with Varun Badola | Pic: Instagram

Rajeshwari Sachdev is a very sorted woman who finds her husband, Varun Badola’s honest commitment to whatever he does, professionally and personally, attractive. The actress shares her story of this special relationship exclusively with The Free Press Journal. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet Varun?

I was hosting Antakshari and he was the guest on the show but we didn’t talk much. We met again, this time at a party. We struck up a friendship. But over a period of five years we must have met once when we bumped into each other. We didn’t keep in touch but whenever we met, we picked up from where we left.

So, how did the relationship develop?

Later, we worked together in a film titled PhirSe. We had already known each other for six years, so things just fell into place. We were so alike. But we didn’t go through the process of seeing each other, because the ‘process’ was pointless. I told him that if my parents said yes, it would be a yes. And then our respective parents met. But we were always ready to take it to the next level.

Which qualities of his did you find attractive?

I never really thought much about him except he was a nice guy and we got along. I didn't think he was great looking either, but eventually when we decided to marry, I realised bande mein dum hai. What I like about him is that he stands up to what he says. It’s the basic integrity of the person and that reveals itself in every area of life.

Can you elaborate?

I knew he was a man who was very committed to his work. There was honesty in it and it was important for me to marry somebody who showed commitment to what he did. Life cannot go on with “I love you, I love you.” You have to respect each other and so far, it’s been good. He gives his best to whatever he does and there is a certain stability about him. We can depend on each other.

What do you remember about your first date?

He spoke to my father and we went together for the screening of my film. From there, we went to attend a party that his film team was having.

Did he get anything on your first date?

He is not a very romantic person but he did gift me a little thing in the initial days. Both of us are not majorly into gifting. I have told him that whatever you want to buy for me, please tell me beforehand so that is of my choice.

Who said ‘I love you’ first?

I don’t think either of us said I love you to each other in a particular sequence. It’s just that we were talking a lot and we felt the need to talk to each other quite regularly and that keeps us going. He is comparatively the silent one but that is not always the case.

Who is the possessive one between the two?

I don’t think either of us is possessive. We are very self-assured people and we don’t really need to prove anything to each other.

Who is a cleanliness freak between the two?

I keep things in place. But if Varun wishes to take care of his things, wishes is the keyword, it’s a different story. There cannot be a more meticulous packer than him.

Who is short tempered, he or you?

I can be short tempered but he is the one who has the temper.

Would you guys fight during your courtship days?

When we were ready to marry, we decided that we will never carry something for too long and that one of us will apologise and let it pass. So we kept our deal but I am the one who says sorry always, he won’t. But it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, we know how to put things to bed.

Who proposed?

Varun did.

Did you guys face any opposition when you both decided to marry?

None whatsoever.

How has your relationship changed from being boyfriend-girlfriend to husband-wife?

The dynamics change when you grow older. The relationship evolves; it’s very difficult to say for the good or the bad. But the fact that our boat is strong on the seas, and our seas have been kind, we are doing good.

What are your common interests?

Both of us like our space; our solitude. At one point, Varun did enjoy partying but I have never been a party person. It’s not that I don’t enjoy a party but it cannot be my be all and end all of having a good time. We like our moments with our close group of friends.

