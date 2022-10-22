How I Met My Life Partner: 'Our love for food strengthened our bond further,' reveals Sanjeev Kapoor's wife Alyona

Alyona Kapoor with Sanjeev Kapoor |

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Alyona Kapoor’s marriage is peppered with interesting anecdotes. The two have been together for decades and the love between them grows stronger each day. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Alyona shares her perfect recipe for an ever-lasting union. Excerpts:

When and how did you first meet Sanjeev?

Sanjeev and my elder sister, Vandana were colleagues at ITDC, Delhi. My sister was also a chef. I met Sanjeev through my sister at a few parties. However, it was on a train journey during one of my visits to her workplace in Varanasi that I met Sanjeev again.

Who played Cupid?

As such, we had been introduced to each other already by my sister. As for playing Cupid, it was my sister Vandana to some extent. Also food, to be honest. Our families are big time foodies too. So, besides being connected to food, our love for food strengthened our bond further.

What was your initial reaction when you saw him?

When we met casually at parties, the sparks were there. One memorable incident that I would like to share is from the train journey from Mumbai to Varanasi. I was feeling really very cold and my hands are always cold and Sanjeev offered to keep me warm by holding my hands. We were holding hands most of the time during the journey. So, it started then.

Did you guys exchange numbers?

Back then, there were no mobiles, only landlines. So yes, we did exchange numbers, though telephone calls were occasional. During our courtship days, he would call me from New Zealand where he was for two years. He would call every week or once in 10 days. I suppose he spent half his salary on calling me up. We would write letters. I still have them and Sanjeev does too. Also, when he was here, we would meet every day.

After you came home did you keep thinking about him and thought about meeting up?

Yes.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

Sanjeev did, I think. But then, we both did in a way. Taali ek haath se nahin bajti na?

Where did you go for the first date?

Sanjeev borrowed his brother’s car and we drove around in Delhi. We landed at Bengali Market and Nathu’s and had chole-bhature. As for an actual date, we went to Surajkund.

Did you guys go Dutch?

No we didn’t. Sanjeev, like a thorough gentleman, paid for the meal.

Who said I love you first?

After one of our dates he was dropping me back and after I got out of the car, I said, “I think, I love you”. Sanjeev was convinced about his feelings for me. He said, “I don’t think, I know I am in love with you”

Who is more possessive between the two?

Sanjeev is. The doting family man that he is. Even with his work commitments and hectic schedules, he has to know where we all are. If I am away and he is home, he will call a dozen times to check where I am, what I am doing, when I will be back.

Who is more of a cleanliness freak between the two?

We both are particular about cleanliness, though not freaks so to say. We try to keep things neat and clean, and ensure orderliness.

Would you fight during your courtship days?

I guess, no relationship is perfect. My complaint would be like that of every other girl, ‘Oh, you don’t have time for me’. During our courtship days, mostly it was Sanjeev who would say sorry. Now, the one who is wrong says sorry.

Who proposed marriage?

Sanjeev’s sister and brother had to get married. So, after their marriage, his parents came over to my place and the marriage date was fixed.

How has your relationship changed since the time you guys were boyfriend- girlfriend to being husband and wife?

We have had our share of ups and downs but it has been an amazing journey so far. Now, after being married for three decades it is more about the responsibilities that we shoulder. With children, parents to look after and our daughter getting married, responsibilities have only increased as we grow older.

Has the way to your heart been through your stomach?

Prawns ho ya pasta. har farmaaish pe khaana hazir hota hai. Because of Sanjeev, I know there will always be good food if guests are coming over.