How I Met My Life Partner: Neil Nitin Mukesh shares, 'My wife Rukmini is not fascinated with my profession and the glamour that comes with it'

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini |

Neil Nitin Mukesh is a huge believer of Ganpati and hosts the God every year at his home. And it was on the first day of the Ganpati festival five years ago that he met the love of his life Rukmini and sparks flew. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor shares details of a marriage blessed by the Gods. Excerpts:

When and how did you first meet your better half? Who played Cupid?

Rukmini and I met through a dear friend Vikaas Verma who is Rukmini’s aunt, Rekha Sahay’s friend. He was eager that I met Rukmini as he knew I was looking at settling down. But I wanted her family and my family to meet before we did. Months passed and the conversation was completely forgotten, but one day my mother received a call from Rekha aunty who coincidentally knows my parents really well. The next thing I know is that Maa had invited Rukmini and her family home for the first day of our Ganpati festival.

What was your initial reaction when you saw her? Did the bell begin tolling immediately or did that happen later?

Rukmini exuded nothing but positive vibes and came across as a complete family person. I was looking for these very qualities. We spoke for about an hour. Either my charm worked or I simply got lucky — she wanted to meet again.

What did you like about your partner when you first met her?

Rukmini’s simplicity is her most attractive quality. She is not fascinated with my profession and the glamour that comes with it. I am a family man who prefers to keep a low profile and let my work do the talking. But there are many occasions which demand my presence as I am a part of the film industry, and have an active social life. I was looking for someone who could create the perfect balance and juggle many hats keeping her priorities in place. Rukmini simply ticked all the boxes.

What was the ice breaker?

We exchanged numbers on the day we met. But the very next day I flew off to Sri Lanka for a stage show. I was there for three days, and kept thinking about Rukmini, but she didn’t send me a single message nor did she call me. I was upset. I presumed that maybe things weren't meant to be and accepted the situation. When I returned to Mumbai, the Ganpati festival was still going on, and to my surprise she was home. My dear father (Nitin Mukesh) had invited her, the two of them share a great bond. I was confused and asked her what happened, why she hadn’t bothered to call me or text me after our first meeting. She told me that her aunt had politely requested her not to do so till we met again and spoke about a future together a tad more seriously. I had a smile on my face and understood her predicament. I guess you can say that this was the real ice breaker. After that day the phone did not stop ringing.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

Rukmini instantly bonded with my family and my parents simply loved her. Once the Ganpati festival was over, we went on our first official date to Indigo restaurant. It was a lovely evening of conversation, some lovely wine and healthy food. And of course not we did not go Dutch, chivalry still exists.

Who said I love you first?

Rukmini is not as expressive as I am. Till date, I crave to hear these three words (I love you) from her. But I know she really loves me, probably more than I love her. But I am the one to say it more than she does.

Who is more possessive between the two?

She only pretends not to be possessive but when she subtly requested me to try and refrain from any intimate scenes on screen until really necessary, I realise that she is as possessive as me.

Who is the funnier one?

The Mukesh family is known to have a great sense of humour and I top the charts. It has taken us years to mould her into understanding and accepting that. Now, we catch her trying hard to slide in a joke from time to time. To encourage her we laugh at them, occasionally.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

I have OCD.

Would you fight during your courtship?

We never fought during our courtship, we only have occasional mood swings. But I decided quite early on that if we ever fought, no matter whose fault it is, I would apologise and make up.

Pic: Harpreet Bachcher

Who proposed marriage?

Since it was an arranged marriage, it wasn’t really the ‘will you marry me?’ situation for us. But every girl dreams of her man going on his knees and asking for her hand in marriage. I did that on our engagement night.

Did you face any opposition when you were ready to marry?

Do you mean from my exs? Just joking. Thankfully our families bonded beautifully.