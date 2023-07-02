How I Met My Life Partner: Neha Marda on hubby Ayushman, 'What I Really Liked About Him Was He Did Not Try To Impress Me'

Neha Marda with Ayushman | Pic: Instagram/nehamarda

TV actress Neha Marda known for shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela and Balika Vadhu, is a true romantic at heart. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she recalls how despite meeting hubby Ayushman in an arranged marriage setting, sparks flew between the two. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet your husband Ayushman?

I met Ayushman in 2011 through a panditji who arranges marriages after exchanging biodatas of the boy and girl.

Who played Cupid?

The panditji.

What was your first impression of him?

He was very well dressed and he wore classy spectacles. Just what I wanted in my man. In my first meeting, I spoke more to his father than him. We met at The Westin Hotel in Goregaon.

What are the qualities that you liked about him?

He was not the first guy that I was meeting for an arranged match. But, what I really liked about him was he did not try to impress me; he said everything possible that would irritate me and discourage me from the decision that I would want to marry him. He said things like no one would look forward to the city he lived in especially coming from a city like Mumbai as there is nothing much to do. He couldn’t imagine me making friends in his city, the culture and the society is very different. I liked the fact that he was just himself.

What was the ice-breaker?

When we met for the second time over dinner, he asked me what I would like to drink. So I told him whatever you are drinking. So he ordered beer for us. And we had a conversation about everything but marriage. It was just like two friends happily talking to each other.

Where did you go for your first date?

We went to a popular place, Aurus in Juhu.

Did he bring you any flowers or chocolates?

Nothing at all. He didn’t want his money to be the reason why I got drawn to him. In fact, he took a cab and came and for his trip back home I had to pay for the cab because he said he had no change.

Who said I love you first?

Nobody said I love you first but on the very first date, I said I am good to go and I am ready to spend my life with you.

Who is more possessive between the two of you?

Initially, he was more possessive, but now both of us feel that no one is going anywhere. Our journey of 11 years continues.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

Me, because I have been independent. Since the last 18 years, I had lived on my own in Mumbai whereas he has always been in a protective environment and has never done things by himself.

Who is short tempered?

Ayush is extremely short tempered though he is more calm and composed now. Besides, I am used to his temperament now

Who proposed marriage?

I was the one who said yes first.

Did you face any opposition when you decided to marry?

There was no opposition at all as it was an arranged marriage and both our families were quite happy.

What are your common interests?

Both of us are shopaholics. We love travelling. We are both backpackers, who have been to the USA, Croatia and South Africa. Sometimes, I wake up in the morning and pack our clothes and take off for a holiday. He is a foodie and so am I. But he is far more adventurous and likes to try the local cuisine while I prefer to eat familiar stuff.