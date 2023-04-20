How I Met My Life Partner: Bharti Singh reveals, 'Haarsh was a very good boyfriend and now he is a very good husband'

Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa | Pic: Instagram/bharti.laughterqueen

When comedienne Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa met, sparks flew and they scripted their love story. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Bharti spills the beans about the couple’s incredible romantic journey. Excerpts:

How and when did you meet Haarsh?

I never thought that I would find my life partner at my workplace in Mumbai. I was performing in Comedy Circus and Haarsh was the script writer. We used to spend a lot of time together as it is very difficult to write the script for a stand up act without interacting with the performer. We worked together from noon to night and soon, we began liking to spend time together. If he was late I would fret about why he hadn’t come. One day he told me without much fuss, ‘I want to marry you’. Usually guys suggest going out for a date but he proposed to me! I was not prepared for marriage. I wanted to work and earn money since I came from a humble background. I gave it some serious thought and I said, ‘Let me go for it’. Gradually, I started falling in love with him. After nine years, we told our respective families and got married. Now we have our bundle of joy, Golla. Thank you Mumbai for giving me my life partner!

How did you react when you saw Haarsh for the first time?

He was just one more writer sitting in the conference room. I did not pay much attention to him since he was writing for someone else. After a couple of months, he started writing the script for me. I never let him write for someone else thereafter (laughs).

What are the qualities that attracted you to Haarsh?

He is brutally honest without being rude. Diplomacy is not one of his strong points. I like transparent people very much and he is one.

Who said I love you first?

Haarsh is very bhola; he speaks his heart and so he said,’I love you’.

How many times in a day would you guys speak to each other on the cellphone?

We were together for most of the day, so there was no question of calling each other.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

We were not the kind of couple who went out for bike rides or to eat dinner at a restaurant. I don’t remember Haarsh ever giving me flowers. He would rather buy me a gift than flowers.

Who is more possessive between the two?

Both of us are. And I wouldn’t describe it as possessiveness… It’s our love for each other.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

There can be certain restrictions for creating comedy on-screen, but at home, we keep doing masti with each other all the time. Now we have our son Golla too, who is equally funny.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

I am far ahead of Haarsh where cleanliness is concerned. Haarsh is a very messy boy… he throws his clothes all over. But chalana hi padega mujhe yeh ladka (chuckles).

Who is more short-tempered?

I am. I can't handle it if things are not clean and then, I don’t spare anyone whether it’s Haarsh, a family member, my son’s nannies, everyone gets an earful.

Who apologises first after a fight?

Haarsh is the one who apologises first, because I am a bit stubborn. But for the record, at times I say sorry too. The truth is, Haarsh and I get angry for a while and then we are back to being our normal selves.

Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

None. For nine years, we did not tell anyone that we were going out together. That upset some people. But to tell or not is our prerogative.

How has your relationship changed from being a girl friend and boyfriend to now being husband and wife?

It has not changed. We have a lot in common. We like being at home with each other. For an outing it is just three of us; our family. Occasionally, we party with our close circle of friends. Haarsh was a very good boyfriend and now he is a very good husband.