How I Met My Husband: Ishita Dutta talks about how she fell in love with her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth

It was during the shoot of their first show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar (2016), when Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta met. Though, both denied dating each other back then, word on the street said otherwise. In fact, their love story, is no less filmy. It is said Vatsal saved Ishita from a mishap on the sets of the TV show. And, this heroic act left a lasting impression on Ishita, eventually leading the two to form a close bond. In an interview with the Cinema Journal, the actor reveals how she fell in love with her husband. Excerpts:
When did you first meet Vatsal?
I met Vatsal on the sets of Baazigar. We had never met each other before. We met for the first time during the look test and we started shooting soon after.
Who played Cupid?
Once the show got over, we became very good friends. We met each other a lot. A common friend hinted that maybe we could go out on a date. I kind of brushed that thought aside. But I guess it was meant to be.
Was it love at first sight?
It wasn't love at first sight. He was my co-actor. I always admired his work, his show Ek Hasina Thi was my favourite so I was pretty excited to meet him. But that’s all.
What did you like about him when you first met him?
He was casual, cool, and chilled out. We majorly connected over our love for sweets. When we were shooting in Lucknow he would call for this special gulab jamuns and we would just hog.
Did you guys exchange numbers?
Yes, we did, like one does with one’s co-stars.
What was the ice-breaker?
Vatsal was hooked on to Snapchat filters and he introduced me to them. There was no ice-breaker as such.
After you came home did you think about him?
Yes. I would look forward to his calls and messages. At times we would meet twice a day for movies, coffee, etc.
Who took the initiative to fix a date?
We never dated as such, but he was the one to make a plan and catch up.
Who said I love you first?
I think Vatsal. I am not sure!
Who is more possessive between the two?
This is one thing that I really like about us is we don't give each other a reason to be possessive. If at all, anyone is possessive in this relationship, it would be me.
Would you fight during your courtship days? If yes, who said sorry first?
We have had disagreements, but not really a fight. Even if I am wrong, Vatsal says sorry, which is very sweet. He has a rule that if we have an issue we sort it the same day and we don't drag it.
Did you guys ever break up before getting back again?
We never had a breakup. And the credit goes to Vatsal. If I am angry or if he is angry, he will take time to cool off or give me time to cool off. He is really mature about it. The entire credit goes to him.
Who proposed marriage?
Vatsal proposed marriage and we tied the knot in a few months.
Did you face any opposition when you were ready to marry?
Nobody opposed. There was no drama; it would have been fun to have a little but there was none. I told my parents and he told his parents. They met. It was simple, sorted, and very easy. Touchwood.
