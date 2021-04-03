How I Met My Husband: Ishita Dutta talks about how she fell in love with her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth

After you came home did you think about him?

Yes. I would look forward to his calls and messages. At times we would meet twice a day for movies, coffee, etc.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

We never dated as such, but he was the one to make a plan and catch up.

Who said I love you first?

I think Vatsal. I am not sure!

Who is more possessive between the two?

This is one thing that I really like about us is we don't give each other a reason to be possessive. If at all, anyone is possessive in this relationship, it would be me.

Would you fight during your courtship days? If yes, who said sorry first?

We have had disagreements, but not really a fight. Even if I am wrong, Vatsal says sorry, which is very sweet. He has a rule that if we have an issue we sort it the same day and we don't drag it.

Did you guys ever break up before getting back again?

We never had a breakup. And the credit goes to Vatsal. If I am angry or if he is angry, he will take time to cool off or give me time to cool off. He is really mature about it. The entire credit goes to him.

Who proposed marriage?

Vatsal proposed marriage and we tied the knot in a few months.

Did you face any opposition when you were ready to marry?

Nobody opposed. There was no drama; it would have been fun to have a little but there was none. I told my parents and he told his parents. They met. It was simple, sorted, and very easy. Touchwood.