Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar's 'Bala' song took 6 months to get remake rights

The latest track from the multi-starrer Housefull 4 has definitely caught on. Titled ‘Bala‘, the song features a bald Akshay Kumar dancing to the peppy music. The actor also started the #balachallenge, where people have been doing the hook step of the song and posting it on social media.

However, the song is an official remake of the song originally composed by Tony Montana. Reportedly, the process took about six months. However, after the long process, the makers and the cast are happy with the way the song has been received by the audience. Interestingly, the entire song was shot in just eight hours.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala while talking about the song said that getting the rights for the song was quite a bit of process and getting approval on lyrics also took two months. He also said that the director Farhad Samjhi wrote the song in just 20 minutes. He said that the lyrics are now on every person’s mind and deserves all the love it has been getting.