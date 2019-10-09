This photo from the sets of Housefull 4 is sure to lighten up your day

Kriti Sanon has clearly had a lot of fun shooting for Housefull 4. The actress recently posted a picture with the rest of the star cast including Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol where they are posing post-shoot. They are seen in their 1419 outfits and it looks absolutely hilarious.
Kriti Sanon is sporting Bala’s moustache while Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh make funny faces. She posted the picture with the caption, “Absolutely cracked bunch!! While some are quirky and some sober, i like Bala’s moochh more on me..what say? ????????”
How did you like Bala’s mooch on Kriti? Be sure to let us know.
