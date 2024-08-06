 House Of The Dragon Update: Game Of Thrones Prequel To End With Season 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHouse Of The Dragon Update: Game Of Thrones Prequel To End With Season 4

House Of The Dragon Update: Game Of Thrones Prequel To End With Season 4

The showrunner said the third season of the HBO show is currently being written and will go into production early next year

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

Fantasy drama series "House of the Dragon" will conclude with its fourth season, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal has announced.

Condal made the comments at a press conference, a day after the second season's Sunday finale, which many on social media have dubbed as underwhelming.

The showrunner said the third season of the HBO show is currently being written and will go into production early next year, reported Variety.

The 10-episode season one of "House of the Dragon" premiered in 2022. It is based on George R R Martin's book "Fire & Blood", a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in its parent series "Game of Thrones". Its second season, comprising eight episodes, released in June.

Read Also
House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 LEAKED Online: Major Spoilers Go Viral Ahead Of Finale
article-image

On being asked about the number of the episodes in the third season, Condal said he is yet to discuss it with the network.

"I haven't had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season two on," he added.

Read Also
House Of Dragon Fame Milly Alcock To Play Superman's Cousin In James Gunn's Supergirl: Woman of...
article-image

The second season of "House of the Dragon" stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the latest season.

"House of the Dragon" is available for streaming in India on JioCinema Premium in multiple languages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Penguin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's DC Series

The Penguin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's DC Series

WATCH: Malaika Arora Flaunts ₹3.30 Lakh Luxury Tote Bag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

WATCH: Malaika Arora Flaunts ₹3.30 Lakh Luxury Tote Bag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

Who Is Arbaz Patel? All About Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Contestant Grabbing Eyeballs For Flirting With...

Who Is Arbaz Patel? All About Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Contestant Grabbing Eyeballs For Flirting With...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli, Aarya Jadhao Get Into Ugly Physical Fight During Captaincy Task...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli, Aarya Jadhao Get Into Ugly Physical Fight During Captaincy Task...

'Sad That She Was Attacked & Shamed': Director Onir Backs Boxer Imane Khelif Amid Paris Olympics...

'Sad That She Was Attacked & Shamed': Director Onir Backs Boxer Imane Khelif Amid Paris Olympics...