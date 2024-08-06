House Of The Dragon Update: Game Of Thrones Prequel To End With Season 4

Fantasy drama series "House of the Dragon" will conclude with its fourth season, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal has announced.

Condal made the comments at a press conference, a day after the second season's Sunday finale, which many on social media have dubbed as underwhelming.

The showrunner said the third season of the HBO show is currently being written and will go into production early next year, reported Variety.

The 10-episode season one of "House of the Dragon" premiered in 2022. It is based on George R R Martin's book "Fire & Blood", a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in its parent series "Game of Thrones". Its second season, comprising eight episodes, released in June.

On being asked about the number of the episodes in the third season, Condal said he is yet to discuss it with the network.

"I haven't had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season two on," he added.

The second season of "House of the Dragon" stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the latest season.

"House of the Dragon" is available for streaming in India on JioCinema Premium in multiple languages.