House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 LEAKED Online: Major Spoilers Go Viral Ahead Of Finale

House Of The Dragon Season 2's finale episode is all set to air on August 4, 2024. Days before the episode's release, episode 8 was leaked online and major spoilers went viral on the internet.

According to Variety, on Tuesday night, several scenes from the finale episode were leaked on TikTok, just five days before its scheduled release. A TikTok user posted 14 videos, totalling approximately 30 minutes of footage from the episode.

Further, the report said, "The videos had approximately 50,000 to 100,000 views at the time of this article’s publication. Roughly three hours after the videos were posted, the TikTok account was banned, but the videos have made their way onto Twitter/X and Reddit."

However, this is not the first time an episode from House Of The Dragon has been leaked.

Earlier in 2022, when the series was preparing for its first season's finale, just two days before the airing date, the episode was leaked online. Games Of Thrones has also been leaked earlier during its run.

It is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It is an American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. House Of The Dragon is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

House Of The Dragon has also been renewed for a third season.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said, George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three," as quoted in a report by Glamour.