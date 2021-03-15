Entertainment

Updated on

Hot on Insta: From Bhumi Pednekar to Taapsee Pannu...celebs give a glimpse into their lives

By Cinema Journal Desk

From lazy Sunday posts to giving us a tour of their homes, several Bollywood stars took to Instagram to give a peek into their lives. Here are some that stole our hearts!

Hot on Insta: From Bhumi Pednekar to Taapsee Pannu...celebs give a glimpse into their lives
Photo: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu

Bhumi Pednekar

Well, Bhumi Pednekar doesn't look dazed at all, but we do agree that Sun-daze are absolute laze-days. Bhumi took to Instagram to share a lazy, early morning Sunday selfie.

Taapsee Pannu

For Taapsee Pannu, home is truly where the heart is! She gave her fans a glimpse of her new house, which she named ‘Pannu Pind’. The interiors is a mix of, to put it in her words, ‘the old and the new technology’, which gives the home a vintage vibe. The interiors have been done by her sister, Shagun Pannu.

Rohan Shrestha

Ace photographer Rohan Shrestha shared this picture of Dino Morea. The actor, who stunned the audiences with his performance in Tandav, seems to be channelling his inner Jason Mamoa in these sun-kissed snaps.

Anushka Sharma

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma treated fans to a gorgeous picture, looking like a million bucks in it. Sporting a loosely-fitted denim jacket with ripped jeans as she lies back on a couch and poses effortlessly for the camera, reflecting the spirit of a suncatcher/lightcatcher.

Geeta Basra

Showing off a tiny baby bump, Geeta Basra and husband, Harbhajan Singh, surprised their fans by announcing her second pregnancy. Their first daughter, Himaya Singh, was seen holding a black T-shirt that said “Soon to be big sister.”

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in