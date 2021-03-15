Hot on Insta: From Bhumi Pednekar to Taapsee Pannu...celebs give a glimpse into their lives

Bhumi Pednekar
Well, Bhumi Pednekar doesn't look dazed at all, but we do agree that Sun-daze are absolute laze-days. Bhumi took to Instagram to share a lazy, early morning Sunday selfie.
Taapsee Pannu
For Taapsee Pannu, home is truly where the heart is! She gave her fans a glimpse of her new house, which she named ‘Pannu Pind’. The interiors is a mix of, to put it in her words, ‘the old and the new technology’, which gives the home a vintage vibe. The interiors have been done by her sister, Shagun Pannu.
Rohan Shrestha
Ace photographer Rohan Shrestha shared this picture of Dino Morea. The actor, who stunned the audiences with his performance in Tandav, seems to be channelling his inner Jason Mamoa in these sun-kissed snaps.
Anushka Sharma
Actor-producer Anushka Sharma treated fans to a gorgeous picture, looking like a million bucks in it. Sporting a loosely-fitted denim jacket with ripped jeans as she lies back on a couch and poses effortlessly for the camera, reflecting the spirit of a suncatcher/lightcatcher.
Geeta Basra
Showing off a tiny baby bump, Geeta Basra and husband, Harbhajan Singh, surprised their fans by announcing her second pregnancy. Their first daughter, Himaya Singh, was seen holding a black T-shirt that said “Soon to be big sister.”