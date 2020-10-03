"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" actor Rick Moranis assaulted in random attack on NYC street

Los Angeles: "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star Rick Moranis was assaulted in an apparently random street attack in New York. The 67-year-old actor was punched in the face by a random passer-by when he was walking on Central Park West near 70th Street, reported New York Post.

A CCTV video footage, released by the police, showed a man dressed in black hoodie with a backpack on his shoulder punch Moranis with a closed fist directly into the face.

Afterwards, the actor fell to the ground and the suspect nonchalantly walked away. Moranis, who suffered pain in his head, back and right hip, went to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

He later filed a complaint with the police.

In a statement, Moranis' spokesperson said that the actor is doing "fine". "Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes," the representative said.

Moranis rose to prominence with his work on Canadian comedy sketch series "Second City Television". He later became one of the most sought-after comic stars in the 1980s and 1990s.

His film credits include 1984's "Ghostbusters" and its 1989 sequel, "Spaceballs", "Parenthood" and "The Flintstones" remake.

However, since 1997, when he took a break from acting in the wake of his wife''s death from cancer, Moranis has been working sporadically. He is set to make a comeback to the beloved franchise "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" with upcoming movie "Shrunk".

On Twitter, "Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Evans condemned the attack on Moranis. "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis," he tweeted.