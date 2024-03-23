Holi 2024: Sachet-Parampara, Daisy Shah, Deepika Singh & Other Celebs Reveal What Adds Colours To Their Lives

On the occasion of Holi, celebrities reveal how they are planning to celebrate the festival and what adds colours to their lives

Sachet and Parampara

We plan to celebrate it with our family and close friends like we do each year. This year is even more special since we dropped such an energetic Holi song Chinta Kis Baat Ki that the listeners are giving a lot of love to, and we will definitely be jamming to it. There is going to be lots of colours, water, food and great memories that we're going to create.

Music is what adds colour to our life. We are both very passionate about it, and the language of music is infinite, which makes you feel so many emotions, just like the rainbow. Just as there's a color for every mood, there's a song for every sentiment, so it definitely has to be music that adds all the colour in our life and of course, having each other.

Daisy Shah

This year, I'm looking forward to celebrating Holi with abundance of joy and enthusiasm. I plan to spend the day with my loved ones, immersing ourselves in the spirit of the festival. We'll start the day by gathering together, armed with vibrant colors, ready to engage in playful revelry. There will be lots of laughter, music, and dancing. We'll also have delicious festive treats like gujiyas and thandai. I can't wait to make memories with my loved ones. The people who add colour to my life are undoubtedly my fans and supporters. Their unwavering love, encouragement, and belief in me uplift my spirits and inspire me to keep pushing forward, no matter the challenges. Every message of appreciation, every smile in the crowd, and every word of encouragement paints my world with brightness and positivity. Their constant presence in my journey as an actress fills my life with meaning and purpose, reminding me that I'm not alone in this beautiful journey called life.

Sacchin Shrof

I plan to celebrate Holi this year with my friends and family in my building. We have planned lunch and it is going to be fun. We will play a safe Holi with lots of organic colours. My wife Chandni adds colours to my life and I'm a little boring, otherwise. When she is around, I tend to get a little more excited and she brings out my inner child.

Deepika Singh

Every year on Holi, we make gujiya, rabdi malpua and other traditional Indian sweets at home. We also make organic colours at home using beetroot. First thing we do in the morning is play Holi with Kanha ji and offer prayers. Then we take blessings of our elders and play Holi with each other. I would urge everyone to play Holi safely and use water wisely. Holi is a festival of colours so make use of them and avoid wasting water.

Rati Pandey

I celebrate all the festivals with my family and this year, for Holi, I've come to Patna to be with them. I reside alone in Mumbai and I don't believe in celebrating any festival alone. Colours depict emotions and they are an essential part of everybody's lives. Colours bring energy, passion, optimism, calmness, excitement and happiness.

What adds colours to my life is the love and support of my family. I must not forget to mention a cute little member of my family, my niece. She has brought a drastic change in my life and personality. She has definitely added more colours to my life. She's very special to me and her existence has made my life colourful.

Monaz Mevawalla

Celebration of Holi comes across to me as a change of season. Basically, spring sets in when we celebrate Holi. The old leaves die and the new leaves come. The same way, you are also ever-changing. The only thing constant is change. Adapt to your surroundings, shed negativity, stay positive and change what is not working. Release what is old and accept what's new. I don't play Holi with colours because I feel it's more destructive than joyful. Most people don't have civic sense while playing Holi. I generally apply only tika to everyone. That's just my kind of celebration. I have a dog. His name is Bolt and he's the only one right now adding colours, love, happiness and joy to my life.

Amar Upadhyay

I'll play Holi with my neighbours and family as per the traditions. I'll start my day by wishing them a happy Holi and expressing my love and gratitude for their presence in my life. I'll get some colors and sweets at home and we'll play with colours as well and also exchange warm wishes, and enjoy some festive treats together. My family, friends and fans add colour to my life. My family provides me with unwavering support and love, grounding me in times of success and failure. Their presence reminds me of what truly matters. My friends bring laughter and camaraderie, enriching my life with shared experiences and cherished moments. And my fans, they are the true colors of my life. Their love, admiration, and encouragement fuel my passion for acting, driving me to strive for excellence in my craft. Their unwavering support brightens even the darkest days, reminding me of the impact I have on people's lives.

Sunayna Fozdar

This year, I will spend time with my family. For us, it's always about having lunch together and playing with colours. Since the last few years, we've been conscious about saving water, so we don't really do anything elaborate. We will have thandai and gujiya. Food has become a big part of our celebrations of late so that's how I'm planning to celebrate the festival. This year is very special as I have adopted a cat and this is his first Holi. He has definitely added a lot of colours to my life.

I have never had interactions with animals before but he has brought that side of me out. I have suddenly become more compassionate towards animals. I have started understanding that I need to contribute, in any way, towards animal welfare. Other than that, my family members have also always added a lot of colours to my life.

Gashmeer Mahajani

This year, I'm excited to celebrate Holi with my family and friends, like we always do. We'll cook special foods like puran poli and gujiya. We'll play Holi with bright natural colors, dance to fun music, and have a great time laughing together. We'll also share sweets and gifts with each other to show how much we care. Holi is all about coming together and having a good time! My family adds color to my life by being there for me through thick and thin, sharing laughter, love, and support, and creating cherished memories together. They bring warmth, joy, and a sense of belonging for me.

Samarth Jurel

This year, my plans for celebrating Holi entirely depend upon where I am on the day. If I'm in Mumbai, I'll be celebrating Holi with my Bigg Boss family, cherishing the bonds we formed during our time together. The vibrant colours, music, and festivities will undoubtedly create unforgettable memories. But, if I happen to be in Indore, my hometown, I'll celebrate Holi with my family and friends and spend some quality time with my loved ones, sharing laughter and stories along with the celebration. Moreover, if I am in Indore I'll ensure to include my beloved pets in the festivities, adding an extra layer of joy and warmth to the occasion. For me, happiness and work are two things that add colour to my life. As I get to immerse myself in tasks and projects, I find joy and fulfillment. Whether it's tackling challenges or achieving milestones, the satisfaction that I get by working on different projects as an actor paints my world with brightness. Furthermore, the learnings and experiences that I have gained along this journey contribute to the kaleidoscope of my life.