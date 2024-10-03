Hold Your Breath OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Hold Your Breath OTT Release Date | Trailer

Hold Your Breath is a psychological horror film starring Sarah Paulson and Amiah Miler in the lead roles. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sepember 12, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Hold Your Breath?

The film is streaming on Disney + Hotstar and Hulu. It is directed and written by Karrie Crouse with William Joines.

Plot

Hold Your Breath is set in 1930 and tells the story of a mother living in Oklahoma who experiences paranormal activities in her house and neighborhood. One day, she sees a mysterious person in a dust storm and discovers that her family is in danger. What will she do next? Will she be able to protect her family?

Cast and production of Hold Your Breath

The film stars Sarah Paulson as Margaret Bellum, Amiah Miller as Rose Bellum, Alona Jane Robbins as Ollie Bellum, Annaleigh Ashford as Esther Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Wallace Grady, and Bill Heck, among others.

It is produced by Alix Madigan-Yorkin and Lucas Joaquin under the banner of Mad Dog Films and Secret Engine. The cinematography is done by Zoe White and Luke Ciarrocchi has edited the film. The music of the film is composed by Colin Stetson and Searchlight Pictures has distributed the film.