Hina Khan's Husband Rocky Jaiswal Touches Her Feet During First Karwa Chauth Celebration: 'She's The Devi Who Graced My Existence'

Television actress Hina Khan celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marrying her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. On Friday evening, he shared several photos from their celebration on social media, but what caught attention was Rocky touching Hina's feet. Traditionally, during the ritual, the wife performs the puja and often touches her husband's feet as a mark of respect, love, and devotion. By reversing the tradition, Rocky showcased mutual respect and love, reflecting evolving social norms.

Hina Khan's Husband Rocky Touches Her Feet During Karwa Chauth Celebration

Rocky also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, he wrote, "Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti. My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me, MORE!"

He added, "She is the Devi who graced my Existence by her Presence, her warmth and her infinite Love. I am forever at peace at her Feet. Her Divine Energy radiates my soul.

Check it out:

Hina also shared similiar photos on her social media and wrote, "Blessed. When true love finds true hearts, the bond grows beyond boundaries. Our world revolves around each other and in every celebration, every festival, every joy, our love grows deeper and deeper. We just want to live happily in each other’s embrace and enjoy every opportunity we can find in life to celebrate what we call, companionship."

The couple tied the knot on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony.

They first met on the sets of Hina's popular TV serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and had been dating for 13 years before tying the knot.