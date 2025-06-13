Hina Khan Apologises To Paps For Cancelling Special Wedding Party After Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Hina Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate ceremony on June 4. Just days after the wedding, she was spotted on the sets of her upcoming reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. On Thursday, June 12, Hina announced that she would be hosting a special party for the paparazzi to celebrate her wedding. However, a day later, she revealed that the celebration had to be called off due to the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad.

On Friday, Hina was heard telling the paps, "Ek bohot hi important baat hai. Kal maine aap sabko aane ke liye kaha tha — humne socha tha ki ek chhota sa celebration rakhenge. Lekin kal jo bhi hua, woh bohot hi dukhad ek tragedy thi. Mujhe nahi lagta ki humein is waqt koi celebration karna chahiye. Toh hum ise postpone kar rahe hain, aur next time karenge. Sorry."

Check it out:

Pati Patni Aur Panga marks the first time Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are collaborating professionally on screen, making it a special project for the newlyweds.

Ahmedabad plane crash

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers, crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight was scheduled to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft's signal was lost "less than a minute after take-off." India's aviation regulator stated that a mayday call was made to air traffic control, but no further communication was received from the plane.

Hina, Rocky's wedding

The couple shared their wedding photos on June 4 in a joint Instagram post.

Hina and Rocky captioned it, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband."