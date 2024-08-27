 Himanshi Parashar Roped In For Maddam Sir 2? Actress Says THIS (Exclusive)
In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Himanshi Parashar has responded to the news of being roped in for the sequel of Maddam Sir 2. The first part of the show starred Gulki Joshi as the female lead.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Himanshi Parashar, last seen in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyann, garnered a lot of appreciation for her stint in the show. Himanshi, who was paired opposite Vijayendra Kumeria in the show is reported to be in contention to play the female lead in the sequel of Sony SAB's popular drama, 'Maddam Sir 2.'

According to a report in ETimes TV, Himanshi has been finalised to play the female lead of Maddam Sir 2. A source close to the production house told the portal that the makers considered various options, however, in the end, the found Himanshi's look test to be the best one.

Further, the source also heaped praises on the actress's mock test and revealed that it impressed everyone. The said source then reveals that the remaining casting for the show is still in progress and that Himanshi may start shooting for the show soon.

Well, we reached out to Himanshi to confirm the same and asked her if she has been signed for the show. Talking to us, Himanshi said, ''Yes, I have given the mock test but I dont know anything yet.''

While the actress has not given us any clarity on the same, it will be interesting to see Himanshi in an all new look.

Gulki Joshi was earlier seen essaying the female lead in Maddam Sir 2. Yukti Kapoor and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma too were seen essaying pivotal roles in the show.

