EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Doriyann Actors Tushar Dhembla & Roopam Sharma Dating? Here's What We Know

Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyann started off with the story of six individuals who find their paths intertwined with each other by a stroke of faith. Helmed by Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, the show also saw 4 other parallel leads including Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora. While the show was in the headlines some time back owing to the termination of Prachi Hada, the parallel lead of the show, Free Press Journal has now learnt of some exclusive scoop coming straight from the sets of the show.

Our well placed sources, very closely associated to the show reveal to us that Tushar Dhembla, who essays the character of 'Garry' in the show is currently in a relationship with his co actor Roopam Sharma, who is essaying the character of Seerat in the show. Our source says,''Tushar and Roopam have been together for a while now, they are in a happy relationship.''

We reached out to the actor to confirm the same but the actor denied this news and further asked us to not pursue the story too, stating, he is 'just good friends' with Roopam.

For the unversed, Teri Meri Doriyaann, produced by Cockcrow productions has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the show's ratings have been fluctuating, the makers of the show recently introduced a 6 year leap, following which Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) have been seperated.

We also hear that there is another couple on the show. But we leave it up to our readers to decode who this couple is.