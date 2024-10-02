Highway Love Season 2 Review: Shahir Raza's Directorial A Romantic Route To Nowhere |

Title: Highway Love Season 2

Director: Shahir Raza

Cast: Gayatri Bhardwaj, Ritvik Sahore, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, Gunit Cour, Vansh Sethi, Rohan Khurana

Where: Streaming on Amazon MX Player

Rating: 2.5 Stars

In its second season, this series veers off its titular road and lands in familiar but ultimately- unremarkable terrain. Picking up four months after the conclusion of its first season this six-episode ride delves deeper into the romance of Kartik (Ritvik Sahore) and Inaaya (Gayatri Bhardwaj), two strangers who forged a bond by chance on a highway. The connection now escalates into an impulsive love story as Kartik returns from Barcelona in a grand romantic gesture to be with Inaaya, who is tied- to India due to her brother Varun's accident. Cue dramatic reunions, heightened emotions, and, of course, plenty of cheesy moments to appease the Gen Z rom-com lovers.

Despite the glossy romance, this season’s narrative seems to have run out of gas. The chemistry between Kartik and Inaaya, which initially showed promise, now feels forced. Their misfit dynamic—her self-absorbed and carefree nature clashing with his impulsive but grounded personality—provides moments of tension, but never quite feels authentic. Instead of evolving naturally, the couple seems more preoccupied with trying to appease one another with the hope of deepening their relationship. While that possibly reflects modern romance, it certainly does not make for compelling storytelling.

In terms of variety, the series tries to cater to all kinds of relationships: bromances, sisterly bonds, straight and gay love stories, and even a love triangle. It’s like a buffet of emotions where everyone gets a taste, but no one is delighted. The season offers a barrage of romantic tropes—drunken confessions, engagement jitters, and secrets spilling at house parties—that, while entertaining, feel more like a hastily assembled mixtape than a cohesive narrative.

That said, the performances are commendable, with Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj leading the charge. Sahore’s Kartik, affectionately known as Dhundhun, strikes the right balance between the besotted lover and a young man grappling with commitment. Bhardwaj’s Inaaya, on the other hand, brings in the impulsive energy of a woman stuck between familial obligations and her own desires. Vvansh S Sethi as Sahil, Gunit Cour as Meera, and Anshuman Malhotra as Varun each have their share of screen time, and they play their parts well enough, but none break out from the mould of the stereotypical best friend or supportive sibling. The same is the case with Rohan Khurana who essays the role of Rishi Rish, the third angle in a triangle.

However, the seamless integration of in-product promotions, while technically proficient, is hard to miss and breaks the viewer's immersion. You can almost hear the director saying, "Look, it’s subtle, right?" No, it’s not. And it’s jarring every single time. As for the production values, they’re serviceable—nothing that will blow your mind, but not bad enough to complain about either.

Ultimately, Highway Love Season 2 will appeal to the giddy-hearted romantics who do not mind predictability in their love stories.