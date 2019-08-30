Here's why the Kapoors will not celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year

The year 2018 has been quite a hectic and tiresome period for the Kapoor clan. With the sale of RK Studio, Rishi Kapoor's cancer, the family has been through a roller coaster ride in a short span of time. However, according to a report in a leading daily, the Kapoors will not be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

It appears that they bid their final goodbye to Bappa last year at RK Studio, which they sold off earlier this year after incurring heavy losses on the property following a deadly fire at the vicinity. Randhir Kapoor mentioned that they do not have a property spacious enough to conduct festivities at large, and therefore will not be able to continue the tradition anymore.

Although it is saddening, but the atmosphere will surely be missed, when the studios remained open for public darshan, as they would finally bid adieu to Bappa on the day of immersion.