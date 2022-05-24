Here's what Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor have to say about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo recently unveiled its trailer at a grand event. The film, which stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles, is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta. The Free Press Journal was present at the launch.

Anil Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor

Anil, who plays Varun and Maniesh’s father in the film, jokingly reveals, “My role in the film is only about giving tips to everyone.”

Neetu is making her acting comeback with this film. “I can’t thank Karan enough for pushing me to do this. I thank Raj for guiding me. Going to the sets looked new to me. I am very proud of this film. I am sure Ranbir (Kapoor) will love it. There’s nothing about this movie that you can’t love,” she gushes.

An elated Kiara shares, “I always wanted to be a part of family entertainers of Dharma Productions like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and when my director Raj Mehta gave me Good Newwz and now Jug Jugg Jeeyo, I was like this is it. I can’t wait for you guys to watch the film as it is the story of each one of us.”

At the launch, when asked Kiara about getting married since the rest of the star cast is married in real life, and the film itself is based on the backdrop of marriage, she avers, “Why can’t one be called settled in life without marriage? I am on my own, earning money, doing films, isn’t that enough?”

An excited Varun says, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a special film since this is the first film of mine that is releasing in theatres after two and a half years. It has been a special journey as we had to face a lot of difficulties while shooting during the pandemic, but the whole credit goes to our director Raj Mehta, who pulled it off. It was difficult for him to get all the actors together and make the film. Working with Anil Kapoor sir is so special, and Kiara prayed for me a lot when I got Covid.”

Karan Johar

Elaborating further, he adds, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo is even more special since it’s Neetu ma’am’s comeback film, and I got to share screen space with her. Maniesh paaji is so much fun while shooting. We had a great bonding.”

Maniesh Paul

An emotional Maniesh concludes, “Everyone wants to work in a Dharma film. I was very excited when I got to know about my co-actors, but I said yes to the project only because of Anil Kapoor.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:00 AM IST