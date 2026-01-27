Hema Malini Reveals Her Mother Objected To Her Dancing Bare Feet On 'Unbearably Hot' Rocks For Iconic Sholay Song: 'I Tried My Best To...'

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently looked back at one of the most gruelling phases of her career - the filming of the iconic “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” dance sequence from Sholay, which went on to become a landmark moment in Indian film history.

The actress shared the anecdote during an interaction with IANS at a magazine cover launch marking 50 years of Sholay. Recalling the physically exhausting shoot, Hema Malini revealed that her mother had been concerned about her dancing barefoot on rocky terrain amid the peak summer heat in May.

“My mother was so worried about me dancing on the rocks bare feet, especially considering the extreme heat,” Hema Malini said. Describing the challenging conditions, she added, “The sand, the mud and especially the rocks were unbearably hot. Even stepping barefoot on the stones was very painful. My mother was worried and suggested that I wear a thin sole under my feet so that it wouldn't hurt too much.”

However, the idea was short-lived. Hema recalled, “Rameshji noticed it immediately and asked me to remove it. He explained that during the dance movements, it would be visible on screen, and that wouldn't look right.”

Hema Malini further revealed that she had attempted to persuade director Ramesh Sippy to reschedule the shoot to a cooler period. “I tried my best to convince Ramesh Sippy to shoot the song in November or December. I told him it would be extremely hot in May and that I would be able to dance better if we avoided that heat. But he was very particular and said he wanted it to be shot in May itself.”

Sharing how she coped with the aftermath of the shoot, the actress said, “After the shoot, I would put my feet in cold water and wrap them in cold towels to reduce the pain. I think my years of Bharatanatyam practice gave my legs and feet the strength to endure it.”

For the uninitiated, Sholay, released in 1975, went on to become one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema. Along with Hema Malini, the film starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar among others in pivotal roles.