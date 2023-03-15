Hema Malini on actresses working after marriage: 'They are following my footsteps’

Hema Malini |

Veteran actress Hema Malini might be away from the film industry, but she is still a working woman. The actress-turned-politician joined the BJP in 2004 and has been a member of parliament since then.

This real-life dream girl of B-town recently opened up about the care of Indian women after marriage and the changes she saw in society from the time she was acting in movies.

Her opinion arrived after she was asked how actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone got married at the turning point of their careers and are still doing great by providing quality movies.

Hema Malini has THIS to say

In response to the reporter’s question, she had actually never retired from work and used to work non-stop after her marriage to actor Dharmendra in 1980. Further, she explained her point of view on the matter and joked that others may have probably followed in her footsteps.

She added that often wives have to sacrifice, and it’s really nice to have a supportive husband.

As per reports, Hema Maline said, "I won’t respond much to this question as I never stopped working and rather became a workaholic just after my marriage. Others most likely saw me and followed me.It’s good that the husband should understand that the woman who is married to him is a talented person. However, the wife has to sacrifice at times."

The Sholay actor says it’s great to work

Expanding the talk further, the actress stated that women cannot immediately give birth to a child after their marriage. "There is a stop, and if you feel you can work, then it is better to conclude with the decision. Also, if the producers offer you a good amount in a fee, it's even better."

After her marriage to Dharmendra in 1980, Hema Malini became a mother to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. We all know that the two love birds have shared the screen in several movies like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Dream Girl, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Kinara, and many more.

