Hema Malini Birthday Special: Rare photos of Bollywood's Dream Girl

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2022
Hema Malini will turn 74 on October 16. She is touted as Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' with her captivating looks, alluring dance moves and impressive acting. Here are some of her rare photos over the years
Here's a throwback picture of Dev Anand making Hema Malini laugh. The duo worked together in movies like 'Johny Mera Naam', 'Jaaneman', 'Tere Mere Sapne' and 'Chhupa Rustam'
The beautiful Hema Malini and the stunning Dimple Kapadia pose together for a photoshoot
Here's a rare photo of Hema Malini posing on a bike
Esha Deol posted this adorable childhood picture of herself with her mother Hema Malini
Here's a retro throwback picture of Hema looking absolutely gorgeous with curled fringes and a dramatic eye
The Dream Girl looks stunning in this black and white portrait
This picture of Hema Malini feeding a piece of cake to Rekha is just too sweet to miss
Here's a vintage picture of the beautiful actress with husband Dharmendra
Here's a rare photo of Hema Malini with Sridevi at the premiere of 'Lamhe'
Hema Malini shared this vintage photograph on social media featuring director BR Chopra and actor Dev Anand
