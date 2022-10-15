Ali Fazal Birthday Special: Best performances of the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2022
Actor Ali Fazal has played significant roles in several successful films and web shows over the years. As he celebrates his birthday today, here's a list of his 10 best performances...
'Mirzapur' is a very successful web series. The action-crime-thriller was liked widely. Ali played one of the leading roles of 'Guddu' in it.
'Furkrey', released in 2013, was Ali's first commercial success in Bollywood. It was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
The British biographical comedy-drama film ‘Victoria & Abdul’ of 2017 was directed by Stephen Frears. Ali Fazal played the significant role of Abdul Karim in the film.
'Khamoshiyan' is a 2015 romantic-thriller where Ali played the role of 'Kabir Walia,' a lonely novelist who is in search for an inspiring story
'Happy Bhag Jayegi' is a romantic comedy film released in 2016. Ali Fazal played the role of 'Gurdeep Singh' aka 'Guddu' in the film
Ali played the role of 'Raghu Pawar' in 2014 released 'Sonali Cable'
Ali Fazal left a mark with his cameo in '3 idiots' as 'Joy Lobo'
Ali played Annu, the lead role in the romantic drama film 'Milan Talkies'
Ali played 'Andrew Katchadourian' in the Hollywood movie 'Death on the Nile' starring Gal Gadot and Tom Bateman
Ali Fazal played 'Tasawwur Sheikh', a TV show host, in the 2014 released movie 'Bobby Jasoos'
