Hema Malini, Dharmendra's Dream Girl Producer Inder Raj Bahl Passes Away At 92 In Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, producer Inder Raj Bahl passed away on February 23, 2024, at his Juhu residence in Mumbai. He was 92. Confirming the news, Rikku Rakeshnath told the Times of India, "He has passed away and the prayer meet is on Monday."

Earlier today, on February 26, his son Bunty Bahl took to his Instagram handle to inform that his father's prayer meet will be held today at Iskcon, Hare Krishna Temple in Juhu at 5 Pm to 6 Pm.

The official note read, “He lived his life to the fullest and always led by example. He is the pillar of our family & will forever be in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren!”

Check it out:

Read Also Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49 After 6-Year Battle With ALS

He wrote as caption, "My Dad - The Best Always & Forever." Bunty also shared a story on his Instagram remembering his father. He wrote, “Shall always miss your advice & The Right Things to do in life-never hurt or harm anyone ever-like you are-be a good human being.”

Read Also Rituraj Singh To Madhavi Gogate: Anupamaa Actors Who Are No More

Talking about his father, Bunty told the Times of India that his father lived life king size and gave them all the freedom/knowledge/ liberties and love all his life.

"Extremely positive and a very Sensible person. Most amazing Human Being who dealt every situation with a positive mind and found solutions rather than adding to the problem. NEVER EVER did or thought bad for anyone in his life ever. Always a Giver with a smile on his face. Great Goodwill & Repute. Gatekeeper of secrets," he added.

Inder survived by his wife, Suwarsh, two sons, Bunty Bahl & Vivek Bahl.