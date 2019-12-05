Hello Gorgeous! Janhvi Kapoor's mesmerizing pictures are making even trolls compliment her

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor has been crowned as her late mom Sridevi’s spitting image. Her big bold eyes, fuller lips and a charming personality, have only contributed in increasing her fan base. With nearly 7 million followers on Instagram, the Kapoor princess has netizens swooning over her flawless beauty.
In her recent addition to the stunning feed, Janhvi posted a series of pictures that have got even trolls complimenting. She captioned the reel as, “Fighting jet lag in a white suit”
A few days back, the Dhadak actress was speaking at the recently held Benetton fragrance launch event, when she went down the memory lane to recall days of her childhood, spent with her mother. She also remembered her first ever make-up story which had her mom’s magic touch. “I had a stage show at school, where I was doing a Bharatnatyam dance, and mom did my makeup for that,” she revealed.
Janhvi Kapoor is presently working on Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, and starts shooting for Karan Johar‘s Takht in a few months. She will be soon seen playing the lead role in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic The Kargil Girl, and Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. Besides that she will be seen in the multi-directorial web series titled Ghost Stories.