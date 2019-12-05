Hello Gorgeous! Janhvi Kapoor's mesmerizing pictures are making even trolls compliment her

A few days back, the Dhadak actress was speaking at the recently held Benetton fragrance launch event, when she went down the memory lane to recall days of her childhood, spent with her mother. She also remembered her first ever make-up story which had her mom’s magic touch. “I had a stage show at school, where I was doing a Bharatnatyam dance, and mom did my makeup for that,” she revealed.

Janhvi Kapoor is presently working on Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, and starts shooting for Karan Johar‘s Takht in a few months. She will be soon seen playing the lead role in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic The Kargil Girl, and Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. Besides that she will be seen in the multi-directorial web series titled Ghost Stories.