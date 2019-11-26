Janhvi Kapoor can even make a bathrobe look stylish and here's proof

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish B-town beauties right now. Whether its her booty shorts at the gym or the plunging necklines on magazine covers, this 22-year-old diva has been giving us some major style goals. She often shares pictures of her stylish looks on Instagram.
In her latest Instagram post, Janhvi is in posing in a bathrobe. She looks super fun and pretty as she smiles for the camera.
With a full face of make-up and her hair done, Janhvi captioned the picture, "Um can I just show up in my bathrobe"
And can we say, "Yes because you look as beautiful as ever!"
Here's the picture:
We are guessing Janhvi was getting her hair and makeup done for her photoshoot. After the adorable bathrobe picture, the actress shared pictures from her shoot and they're unmissable.
Here are the pictures:
On the professional front, the new deubtant has already baged 4 films. Janhvi will be next seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Roohi Afza" and the Neflix ensemble film "Ghost Stories".
She has also recently wrapped up the Punjab schedule of 'Dostana 2'. Janhvi is paired against Karthik Aryan and debutant Lakshya.
'Dostana 2' is a sequel to the 2008 film 'Dostana' which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.
