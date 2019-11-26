Janhvi Kapoor can even make a bathrobe look stylish and here's proof

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish B-town beauties right now. Whether its her booty shorts at the gym or the plunging necklines on magazine covers, this 22-year-old diva has been giving us some major style goals. She often shares pictures of her stylish looks on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, Janhvi is in posing in a bathrobe. She looks super fun and pretty as she smiles for the camera.

With a full face of make-up and her hair done, Janhvi captioned the picture, "Um can I just show up in my bathrobe"

And can we say, "Yes because you look as beautiful as ever!"

Here's the picture: