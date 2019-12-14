'Hawa tight ho gyi': Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh undergo labour pain in real-life

The multi-starrer comic-drama 'Good Newwz' has already made a buzz amongst fans with its extremely funny trailer. Leaving no stones unturned, the actors of the film Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh recently underwent the labour pain and paid their respects to all the mothers.

As a promotion stunt, both Akshay and Diljit shot a video where they are seen having a hard time with labour pain as they wanted to feel the agony of mothers who go through it. With the help of an electric device, the actors sportingly experienced the pain, but only in too much pain.

While Diljit said 'hawa tight ho gyi', Akshay went on to pay his respects and hail all the women who undergo such pain in their lives. Both the actors seemed full of praise for the mothers and thanked them with their hearts.