 'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

John stated that he is envious of people who have faith. Stating that he is an atheist, he added, "Faith can move mountains".

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor John Abraham has time and again reiterated how he does not follow a particular religion. And in a recent chat, he opened up on his beliefs and stated that while he does respect all religions, he does not understand the "irrationality" that creeps in at times.

During his conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, John stated that he is envious of people who have faith. Stating that he is an atheist, he added, "Faith can move mountains. For me, religion is faith, God is faith. It is the belief that is important."

FPJ Shorts
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO
UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO
Read Also
'Won't Sell Death': John Abraham Opens Up On Not Doing Pan Masala Ads Despite Big Money
article-image

'Don't get irrationality in religion': John Abraham

John went on to say that at times, he does not understand the absurdity of certain traditions. "I don't want to sound offensive because I respect people and all religions. But I don't get it when there is irrationality and extremism in religion. The customs and traditions that we see today, I be like, 'Why? What is happening?'. I find it absurd," he said.

"I will not comment on anyone's religious faith. I just want to say, please, have common sense," he added.

Read Also
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me...
article-image

John Abraham's upcoming projects

On the work front, John is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Vedaa. The film stars Sharvari Wagh as his protege.

Vedaa is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. It is reportedly based on true events, and it tells the story of a young woman who is forced to toughen up against a repressive society with the help of her guru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A...

Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A...

Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche...

Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche...

Bad Monkey OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Bad Monkey OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

Armaan Malik REACTS To Ranvir Shorey Kissing Kritika Malik During Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: 'Woh...

Armaan Malik REACTS To Ranvir Shorey Kissing Kritika Malik During Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: 'Woh...