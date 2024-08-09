'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

Bollywood actor John Abraham has time and again reiterated how he does not follow a particular religion. And in a recent chat, he opened up on his beliefs and stated that while he does respect all religions, he does not understand the "irrationality" that creeps in at times.

During his conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, John stated that he is envious of people who have faith. Stating that he is an atheist, he added, "Faith can move mountains. For me, religion is faith, God is faith. It is the belief that is important."

'Don't get irrationality in religion': John Abraham

John went on to say that at times, he does not understand the absurdity of certain traditions. "I don't want to sound offensive because I respect people and all religions. But I don't get it when there is irrationality and extremism in religion. The customs and traditions that we see today, I be like, 'Why? What is happening?'. I find it absurd," he said.

"I will not comment on anyone's religious faith. I just want to say, please, have common sense," he added.

John Abraham's upcoming projects

On the work front, John is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Vedaa. The film stars Sharvari Wagh as his protege.

Vedaa is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. It is reportedly based on true events, and it tells the story of a young woman who is forced to toughen up against a repressive society with the help of her guru.