 'Won't Sell Death': John Abraham Opens Up On Not Doing Pan Masala Ads Despite Big Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Won't Sell Death': John Abraham Opens Up On Not Doing Pan Masala Ads Despite Big Money

'Won't Sell Death': John Abraham Opens Up On Not Doing Pan Masala Ads Despite Big Money

John stated that he cannot be advocating fitness on one hand and selling pan masala on the other

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

One of the fittest actors of Bollywood, John Abraham, recently opened up on his choice to not to pan masala ads, despite companies offering huge amount of money for the same. He compared doing those advertisements to "selling death" and stated that it was against his principles to do such ads.

During his chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, John stated that one can prove their love for the country by being a role model and doing the right thing. "One one hand, I talk about fitness, and on the other hand, I can't go about selling pan masala," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'
Read Also
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me...
article-image

'You are selling death': John Abraham

Explaining the reason behind being adamant about not endorsing pan masala, John said, "I am not taking a dig at actors who do these ads, but I am only speaking for myself here. I will not sell death. I will never do it because for me, it is a matter of principles."

He went on to say, "The pan masala industry has a yearly turnover of Rs 45,000 crore, and that is why, the government also supports this, and hence, it is not illegal. You get lots of money from it. But at the end of the day, it's your choice, and I have chosen to not endorse pan masala because I feel it's wrong."

"People selling it come up with reasons like it's not tobacco, it's just elaichi drops and so on, but my question is what are you selling? You are selling death. How can you live with it?" he added.

Read Also
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
article-image

Bollywood celebs and pan masala

Some of the biggest names of Bollywood, including Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and others are known for endorsing pan masala.

A couple of years back, a pan masala ad by Akshay Kumar triggered a massive controversy with people slamming him for endorsing a healthy lifestyle and pan masala at the same time. Later, the actor had issued an apology for disappointing his fans, and had also vowed to not do pan masala ads anymore.

Read Also
'Mere Saath Controversy Nahi': John Abraham Gives Stern Warning To Paps After Calling Journalist...
article-image

In 2022, south superstar Mahesh Babu too was slammed for promoting a pan masala brand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

'Have Common Sense': John Abraham Questions 'Irrationality' In Religion, Says He Finds It 'Absurd'

Armaan Malik REACTS To Ranvir Shorey Kissing Kritika Malik During Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: 'Woh...

Armaan Malik REACTS To Ranvir Shorey Kissing Kritika Malik During Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: 'Woh...

Actress Nikkita Ghag Breaks Internet With Naked Photoshoot, Calls It 'Joy Of Dressing'

Actress Nikkita Ghag Breaks Internet With Naked Photoshoot, Calls It 'Joy Of Dressing'

VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra After He Clinches Silver Medal For Javelin Throw At...

VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra After He Clinches Silver Medal For Javelin Throw At...

'Won't Sell Death': John Abraham Opens Up On Not Doing Pan Masala Ads Despite Big Money

'Won't Sell Death': John Abraham Opens Up On Not Doing Pan Masala Ads Despite Big Money