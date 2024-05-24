'Have A Biological Clock': Preity Zinta Opens Up On 6-Year Break From Bollywood

Preity Zinta |

Preity Zinta has grabbed the headlines with her first time appearance in Cannes 2024, as she presents an honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan. After six years, she is all set to make her comeback with Lahore 1947.

In an interview with DD India, Preity talked about why she took that long to do her next Bollywood film. She revealed she was busy focusing on her personal life and wanted to do many other things apart from acting. She revealed, “I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I've never dated anyone in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family."

She further added, "It's great to play various lives, but you shouldn't forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don't want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person."

Preity On Woman's Biological Clock

The Veer-Zaara actress also talked about how every woman focused on working hard and wanted equality but did not understand the biological clock, and they have to equally focus on that part.

She said, “It's for every woman who works out there. Everybody tells you that I want equality, I want to work as hard as a man. But the world, they don't give you equality. You have a biological clock. Nature isn't equal to you so you have to leave what you're doing and focus on that. My kids are two-and-a-half and I'm back at work. I love work, but there's so much guilt every day that I'm missing out. My daughter Gia and my son Jai look at me and say, ‘Mumma, please stay with us,’ and I start crying."

Preity Zinta's Upcoming Projects

Preity is now filming for Lahore 1947. This is her first film after six years, since Bhaiaji Superhit. For the past six years, she has been reading scripts and waiting for the best project to work on.

The period drama Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Along with her the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Reportedly, the film tells the tale of a Hindi family left behind in Lahore, Pakistan. It's produced by Aamir Khan. Reports suggest that the film will hit the theatres on 26th January 2025.