WATCH: Preity Zinta Is A Vision In White As She Returns To Cannes After 17 Years

Preity Zinta dreamy look in white in French Riviera |

The wait is finally over! The first look of actress Preity Zinta from the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival is out.

Preity looked as dreamy as ever in a white outfit. Pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the 'Veer Zaara' star can be seen striking a stylish pose as she flaunts her gorgeous gown.

For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up and tied her hair in a bun.

Preity is in Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan. She has worked with Santosh Sivan in several films including her debut movie 'Dil Se..'.

Reportedly, Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006. She attended the premiers of two films 'The Wind That Shakes The Barley' and 'Paris, Je T'aime' and was even lauded for her sense of style. Cut to 2013, Preity made a comeback at the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

Bollywood actress at Cannes 2024

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 14, will run till May 25. India's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently stole attention with her glamorous presence at the prestigious film festival. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also in Cannes and will soon walk the iconic red carpet.

Kiara Advani was also in Cannes this year but she did not walk the red carpet. Instead, she took part in several panel discussions.

Read Also Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Monochrome Glamour At Cannes 2024

Preity Zinta back on screen

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer 'Lahore 1947'. In April, the 'Veer Zaara' actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of 'Lahore 1947'.

Sharing a photo of the film's clapperboard, Preity captioned it "On set for Lahore 1947."Another image featured the actress sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.