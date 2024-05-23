Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Carpet Looks Are Not Worth Cannes Fashion - Here's Why We Feel So

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted her Cannes 2024 looks | Instagram: Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. After strutting down the red carpet in a golden dress, the actress marked her second appearance in a sheer white dress. While the admirers are captivated by her look, here's what we feel about her fashion at Cannes 2024.

Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles as 'White Swan' for second appearance

The 'Kick' actress dropped her second look for Cannes on Instagram. She wore an off-shoulder white sheer midi dress that boasted of floral embroidery and a corset-style top. The diamond necklace looked stunning with the attire. For her hair and makeup, the star opted for a natural glowing look with a messy high bun.

While the look was elegant and graceful, we expected a more fashionable ensemble. There wasn't much happening with the look, as it was kept quite toned down.

Painting the town golden at Cannes

For her first appearance in the French Riviera, actress Jacqueline donned a shimmery golden gown by Mikael D Couture. Despite an exquisite off-shoulder dress that perfectly hugged her body, the look failed to set a benchmark at a coveted platform like Cannes. She styled the ensemble with minimal statement diamond jewellery. Her clean makeup with glitter eye shadow and open shiny hair complemented her features.

But, similar to the second appearance, even this look was bland and did not serve Cannes fashion. Overall, both the looks were very basic and similar to each other. The actress is known for her extravagant fashion style, which we missed on the red carpet. Instead of playing safe at Cannes, fashion enthusiasts and critics want the diva to experiment with her sartorial choices at grand events and present some iconic looks for the ages.

While the Festival de Cannes is taking place at the French Riviera, Indian fans are not happy with the Bollywood actress' fashion at the event this year. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kiara Advani, none of them have served iconic fashion moments at the film gala as of yet, and we are surely disappointed!