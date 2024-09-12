Hatt Jaa Baaju Song Review: Raghav Juyal Steals Show With His Electrifying Moves

The audience is set to witness the epic clash of the season between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal in their upcoming action film, Yudhra. The makers unveiled the track Hatt Jaa Baaju from the film on Wednesday, September 12. Sung by Kelly Dlima, Vishal Dadlani, and Arsh Mohammed, Hatt Jaa Baaju is penned by Javed Akhtar with music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The 1-minute, 6-second song will make you groove, and it’s visually striking to see the two maintaining their rivalry on the track. What grabs attention is Raghav's electrifying moves, as fans will finally see the 'crockroaxz' in fast motion after a long time.

Apart from this, the makers also maintained the cinematography of the theme of the song with dark party mode and vibrant outfits. Raghav nailed two different outfits, one in neon and the other in royal blue. On the other hand, Siddhant maintained his look in a black suit.

Hatt Jaa Baaju begins with the grand entry of Raghav arriving in a car with his security into a pub where Siddhant is seen romancing a dancer. The track starts with Raghav dancing and teasing Siddhant, setting the stage for their playful banter.

The film’s story revolves around a man named Yudhra (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), who has anger issues and is on a mission to bring down an influential drug mafia (played by Raghav Juyal). In the film, Malavika Mohanan plays Nikhat, Yudhra's love interest.

It is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The dialogues are by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under Excel Entertainment.

The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Prem-Hardeep. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles. The film, shot in Portugal and Gujarat, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, 2024.