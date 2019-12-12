Has Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut film been scrapped?

As a result Iulia's debut film was put on hold.

"Because of the whole situation and confusion, we took a break for the moment," Iulia claimed, adding: "The project is still on. It will happen. Right now, Prem Soni is preparing for another movie."

"He is working on it and immediately after that we will start shooting for the film," said Iulia at a special screening of the short film "Sepia", where she was spotted along with its director Archit Kumar.

Talking about "Sepia" and Archit, Iulia said: "I believed in him (Archit Kumar) from the first time he sent me his first script. Actually I wanted to be in that film. I feel he is so talented and creative, and he has worked in big production houses. He knows well how to do his job. I am happy and excited that his film is finally releasing."

"Sepia" is about love and relationship, and at the event, she was asked what she felt were the key factors for a successful relationship.

"You need a lot of tolerance in love, because we all are so different and we come from different backgrounds. I am not talking just about love as a romantic relationship but about every kind of relationship," said Iulia, who has often made headlines owing to her rumoured romance with Salman Khan.