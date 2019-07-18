Salman Khan’s alleged GF Iulia Vantur survives 5.7 earthquake in Bali

Singer-actor Iulia Vantur who is rumoured to be dating actor Salman Khan, recently shared her earthquake experience on her Instagram. She said after surviving the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in faraway Bali, she feels more alive.

The actor was in Bali for her work commitments and went on with her schedule post the 5 am scare. She wrote on Instagram, “Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were “shaking” my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita.”

She shared a video online which shows Iulia with her team heading to a waterfall for the shoot. The actress is currently working on a film titled, ‘Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kala’. She was recently spotted at a party Salman threw for former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani.