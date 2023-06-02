Has Adipursh recovered 85% of budget cost even before its release?

Trade experts are predicting a tremendous opening for Prabhas' upcoming film 'Adipurush,' directed by the talented Om Raut. The highly-ambitious project is expected to make a whopping Rs 20 crore on its first day at the box office.

But what's even more astonishing is that 'Adipurush' has already managed to recover almost 85 per cent of its massive budget before its official release.

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 16, 'Adipurush' boasts an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Dev, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Although the movie has faced its fair share of criticism since the unveiling of its first teaser, it appears that the film's makers have already recouped a significant portion of the production cost.

Adipursh has recovered THIS big amount as per reports

According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, 'Adipurush' has achieved a remarkable feat by recovering Rs 432 crore out of its Rs 500 crore budget even before its theatrical debut.

The report reveals that the directorial venture of Om Raut has generated Rs 247 crore from non-theatrical revenues, comprising satellite rights, music rights, digital rights, and other ancillary rights. Additionally, the film has secured a minimum guarantee of Rs 185 crore from its theatrical revenue in the southern regions.

Film's BO estimates are highly positive

Early box office estimates indicate that 'Adipurush' could cross the impressive mark of Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release, solely from its Hindi version.

However, only time will tell if these business predictions will prove to be accurate. As a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, 'Adipurush' has been written and directed by Om Raut and was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

The anticipation surrounding 'Adipurush' continues to grow, with its extraordinary pre-release success and star-studded cast. Movie enthusiasts eagerly await its arrival on the big screen, hoping to witness a cinematic spectacle that captures the essence of this beloved ancient tale