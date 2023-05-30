Waiting for Adipurush? These books will help you know some interesting facts about the epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
With its pluralistic truth and the potential for diverse interpretations, mythology is often used as a base for the making of fantasy, adventure, and sci-fi creative works. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and KritiSanon starrer Adipurush is one such marvel which is based on the Ramayana
Before you watch the movie, here are some books that you must read to know some facts about India's greatest epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata
Song of Draupadi by Ira Mukhoty: This book celebrates Draupadi and the women of Mahabharata - Satyavati, Ganga, Kunti, and Gandhari instead of the men — Lord Krishna, Arjun and other male characters
The Mahabharata and The Ramayana by Jatinder Verma: Stories of the deeds of god and men, and the eternal battle between good and evil narrated in the Ramayana and Mahabharata are included in this modern version of the ancient legend
Veda 360 degrees by Devdutt Pattnaik: This The book is a deep dive into the foundation of Sanatan Dharma and explores the Vedic theories of the Rigveda, the Yajurveda, the Samaveda, and the Atharvaveda - and delves into the customs and beliefs associated with them
Myth=Mithya by Devdutt Pattanaik: The book is about sacred Hindu stories and decodes Hindu symbols and rituals using a unique commentary style. Discover lesser-known facts about why villainous Kauravas went to heaven, why Ram was considered a virtuous king despite sending his wife Sita into exile, and the reason behind the Pandavas being sent to hell
Namaskar India – Society, Culture, History & Mythology by Aradhana Duppala: The book It explains the multi-cultural diversity of our country with reference to languages festivals, religions, dances, music, architecture, art, food, travel destinations, folktales. Audiobooks available on Audible
