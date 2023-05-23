7 Must-Read Books that aptly define the 'Life in Mumbai City'

Milk Teeth by Amrita Mahale: Set in the 1990s, Milk Teeth charts the relationship between two childhood friends as their neighbourhood teeters on the brink of change. Digging into nostalgia, urbanization, and the notion that a city is an amalgamation of communities, Mahale highlights the absolute freedom that Bombay life can offer as well as the claustrophobic societal conditions from which unmarried women, queer men, and minorities search for a reprieve