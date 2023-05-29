Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Sita Gufa & Kalaram Mandir for Adipurush’s second song ‘Ram Siya Ram'; see pics

Adipurush Actress Kriti Sanon, accompanied by the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, embarked on a soul-stirring journey at Nashik's sacred land of Panchavati to seek blessings for their latest song, 'Ram Siya Ram.'

This divine composition, launched today, carries the essence of love, faith, and the eternal bond between Lord Shri Ram and Sita Maa, beautifully sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara with heartfelt lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Kriti Sanon made her way to the revered Sita Gufa Mandir, which is believed to have sheltered Sita Maa during her arduous exile alongside the Lord Shri Ram.

Kriti Sanon performs aarti at Kalaram Mandir

Overwhelmed by the divine grace that surrounded her, Kriti then visited the magnificent Kalaram Mandir, where Sachet-Parampara joined her. The architectural marvel of Kalaram Mandir stands as a testament to the timeless tale of Lord Shri Ram and his beloved Sita Maa.

Amidst the grandeur of the temple, Sachet-Parampara resonated with the enchanting melody of 'Ram Siya Ram.'

As the timeless song reverberated through the sacred halls, Kriti, accompanied by the melodious duo, gracefully performed the aarti.

About the latest song of Adipurush ‘Ram Siya Ram’

'Ram Siya Ram' is a poignant song featured in Om Raut's much-anticipated film, Adipurush. Portraying the longing between Raghava (played by Prabhas) and Janaki (portrayed by Kriti Sanon) after her abduction, the song beautifully captures their yearning for each other.

It is a reimagined rendition of a beloved bhajan, immersing listeners in a wave of emotions. The music and vocals for the song have been masterfully crafted by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The song also offers glimpses into Raghava's heartbreak as he prepares himself, with the assistance of Bajrang, to rescue Janaki from Lanka. While the viewers eagerly anticipate witnessing Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Lankesh, these glimpses serve to heighten the anticipation for the film's release.

About the film

Adipurush, a magnum opus produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and directed by Om Raut, is slated for release on the June 16, 2023.