Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor thanks trolls for 'free motivation' as he celebrates success of Thar

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Thar | Instagram

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently thanked trolls for 'free motivation' as he celebrated the success of his latest film Thar.

The film, which released on Netflix, also features his father Anil Kapoor among others. Harsh Varrdhan marked his debut as a producer with Thar.

Recently, Ormax Media released a list of the most-liked Direct-To-OTT Hindi films of 2022, based on audience engagement. Thar was in the fourth position in the list.

Reacting to the same, the actor tweeted, "This is great.. despite the violence in our film that can be a no no for many types of viewers we’re very high on the charts for this year! Huge achievement for the entire team of #Thar my first film as producer. I’d like to thank the trolls for free motivation."

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ this is great.. despite the violence in our film that can be a no no for many types of viewers we’re very high on the charts for this year! Huge achievement for the entire team of #Thar my first film as producer.I’d like to thank the trolls for free motivation https://t.co/Ox9bsropxt — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) October 7, 2022

Directed and written by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFC), the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

It has received appreciation from fans for its storyline, picturesque landscapes, spectacular performances and style of filming.

Thar follows the journey of Siddharth, through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth.

