Haridwar college gym to be renamed after Taapsee Pannu as she trains for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Reportedly, Taapsee has been spending most of her time at the gym as she juggles between shoot and prep for her next. On Thursday, the actress was invited for a meeting with the college officials where they shared the news with her. Taapsee, who was surprised by the honour, hopes that this step inspires local girls to take a keen interest in physical fitness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience. The film traces the story of a woman who seeks divorce after her husband slaps her at a party.

The film is slated to be released on February 28.

This article is originally return by Bollywood Hungama