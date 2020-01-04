Hardik Pandya's parents were in the dark about his engagement to Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's engagement to Natasa Stankovic was the first headline of 2020. As the world celebrated a New Year, Hardik took to his Instagram to make the jaw-dropping revelation of his engagement to the Serbian model.
The cricketer's post went viral in the blink of an eye and the whole 'Hindustan' knew about Hardik and Natasa being engaged. Well, reports claim that Hardik's family was as surprised as the nation. Yes, the cricketer's parents were not aware of the engagement either.
Pandya announced his engagement to the former Bigg Boss contestant on New Year’s day and took everyone by surprise. The cricketer took to Instagram to share photos with the actor and captioned the post, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".
Pandya's father Himanshu in an interview to Bombay Times revealed, he had no clue that Hardik was about to propose to Natasa. He also spoke about how the family had already met Hardik's ladylove and liked her but thought the Dubai trip was just a vacation.
Himanshu Pandya said in an interview with Bombay Times said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”
As for the wedding bells? Fans might have to wait until next year. According to sources, Hardik and Natasa haven't decided the date yet and have no intentions of getting married soon.
