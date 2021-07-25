Harbhajan Singh wraps up shoot of his debut film 'Friendship', to start dubbing soon

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has wrapped up the shoot of his multilingual feature film debut "Friendship" and will soon start dubbing for the movie.

Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, the film also features South star Arjun and Losliya.

Producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi said the team is thrilled to have wrapped up the final schedule.

"It was an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is. He is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu.

"It is as exciting as it gets as Bhajji will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon," the producer said in a statement on Sunday.