Geeta Basra reveals Harbhajan Singh would want their son to be a cricketer; says he’s up at night to change nappies

Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in July 2016.

In her first ever interaction postpartum, Geeta told ETimes that they will announce the name of their son in a day or two, one which she thought of when she was pregnant with Hinaya.

When asked about her husband's reaction, she said that he was on cloud nine. She added that he would want their baby boy to be a cricketer and as a doting dad he's also up at night to change the nappies.

Harbhajan currently plays for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders after he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's auction. He last played for India in 2016. The spinner had played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Harbhajan is set to fly to UAE later this year to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 for KKR.