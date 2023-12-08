Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sunny, Esha Share Adorable Posts For Their ‘Darling Papa’ |

On his 88th birthday today, Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra received heartfelt wishes from his son, Sunny Deol, and daughter, Esha Deol. The ‘Gadar 2’ actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Dharmendra from what seems to be a camping trip in the mountains surrounded by snow. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Love You.”

Esha expressed her joy on Instagram by sharing a precious photo with her father on this significant day. In one of the images, Dharmendra is captured planting a loving kiss on Esha's forehead, both radiating smiles for the camera as a delightful father-daughter duo.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa love you..I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong I just love you so much.”

Dharmendra, acclaimed as one of the top action heroes in Indian cinema and affectionately known as the He-Man of Bollywood, has left an indelible mark with stellar performances in iconic films such as 'Sholay,' 'Pratiggya,' and 'The Burning Train.'

His most recent appearance was in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Additionally, he is set to grace the silver screen in an upcoming untitled romantic film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Another project on the horizon is the war drama 'Ikkis,' in which Dharmendra collaborates with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. This film, directed by Sriram Raghavan and centered on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, is eagerly anticipated, though its release date is yet to be announced.

The legendary actor is also part of director Anil Sharma's upcoming film 'Apne 2,' where he shares the screen with his sons Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.