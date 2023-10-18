Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Vol 2 To Release On November 3; Watch Trailer

The makers of SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the second installment of the show. After the success of Vol I, SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story is set to return with its final installment - Vol II from November 3. The series will stream on Sony LIV.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series captures the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and how he became the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams which spread across 18 states.

It narrates the ins and outs of the staggering Rs 30,000 crore scam that shook the entire nation.

The series features Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role. It also stars Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, JD Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, Dinesh Lal Yadav and others in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, Gagan had shared his experience of working on the series. He said, "There was no pressure as such but since Scam 1992 was such a big hit so there was a bit of nervousness. But, Hansal sir (Mehta) made it really easy for me. He told me to not worry and don’t think that I would be compared with the earlier season or Pratik Gandhi. He also told me to deliver with utmost honesty."

SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Applause entertainment in association with Studio NEXT.

Hansal Mehta came up with the show after the success of Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The first installment of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story premiered on September 1.