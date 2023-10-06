Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Making Masturbation References At Work |

"Hannibal" and "American Dogs" creator Bryan Fuller has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing a fellow producer on a docuseries about queer horror in a lawsuit. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Fuller is accused of making constant references to masturbation, engaging in casual bullying, and creating a hostile work environment.

In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the plaintiff, Sam Wineman, has alleged that Fuller also repeatedly held him from behind to "crack his back," during which he would press himself against Wineman's buttocks. Fuller and Wineman are both gay.

They worked together on "Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror," a four-part docuseries that was released on entertainment company AMC's Shudder streaming service in 2022.

Wineman also claimed that he was asked to leave the project in August 2021, about four weeks after complaining about Fuller's conduct.

The lawsuit alleged that the executive producers protected Fuller, saying that "we have to keep the money happy." AMC has not issued any statement yet and said it was reviewing the lawsuit.

Bryan Freedman, Fuller's attorney, called the allegations "fictitious" and "absolute garbage". He said that Wineman was fired for "gross incompetence." "Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar," Freedman said.

